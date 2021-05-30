490 cartons of liquor seized     DESK:REG#ORG:MATHURA# Liquor recovered:   '

Police here on Sunday seized 490 cartons of liquor worth Rs 25 lakh from a truck, an official said.

The liquor was seized at the Kotban border barrier of Mathura district. “As many as 490 cartons containing Haryana-make Imperial Blue liquor were recovered from the truck,” SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said Dhyan Singh and Kapil, both residents of Solan in Himachal Pradesh, had kept the liquor under empty cartons to prevent the seizure. They were also carrying fake papers to avoid arrest, police said.

