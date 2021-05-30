Kin of COVID-19 victim overcharged, 4 Pune doctors booked

Four doctors from a Pune-based hospital have been booked for allegedly overcharging the kin of a COVID-19 victim, police said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 patient died in September last year and bills that his kin got were Rs 2.5 lakh in excess of what should have been the amount as per the tariff prescribed by the Maharashtra government, a Pimpri Chinchwad police official said.

''The family approached the district health department, which asked the Chakan-based hospital to refund the excess amount but it did not do so. A police complaint was filed by Chakan Rural Hospital medical superintendent Dr Nanda Dhawale, following which four doctors/directors have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust,'' a Chakan police station official said.

