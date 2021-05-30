Another drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre inaugurated in Delhi's Saket

In an effort to boost the vaccination drive, another drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre was opened in Saket's DLF Avenue mall in the national capital on Sunday. The vaccination site for 45 years and above was inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today.

"Dedicated a drive-thru vaccination centre at Saket Mall to Delhiites. Drive-thru vaccination facilities will enhance Delhi's vaccination process. These facilities can be extended further if we get the required number of vaccine doses," Jain tweeted. 'United by Blood', an initiative led by Delhi Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Singh stated that after several successful chapters, its 'Vaccination in Car' venture conducted another installment of its drive-through at DLF Avenue, Saket, today.

"We have been receiving positive feedback from the public for our drive-through programs so far. We hope to replicate the same success this time around as well. We are grateful to the Deputy Chief Minister for his involvement in this drive-through," said Abhishek Singh, founder and guide of United by Blood. The drive will take place in many more locations in and around Delhi in the upcoming weeks, easing the pressure on government vaccination facilities, with 'Vaccination in Car' all set to be conducted in Kolkata, Lucknow, Goa and other places soon, read the statement by 'United by Blood'.

This is the third vaccination centre started in Delhi. The first such centre was set up at Vegas Mall in Dwarka and the second at Saket's Select City Walk mall. With 78 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's single day COVID-19 death toll dropped below 100 for the first time since April 13, while recording 946 fresh infections, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Sunday.

With 946 fresh positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death count went below 100 for the first time since April 13, recording 78 new deaths on Sunday. The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Sunday, as many as 1,803 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, while the positivity rate remained below 2 per cent and stood at 1.25 per cent.

The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,25,592 including 12,100 active cases, 13,89,341 recoveries and 24,151 deaths. (ANI)

