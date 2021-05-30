Left Menu

Two men caught on tape throwing Covid patient's body into river in UP; arrested

The person in the PPE kit has been identified as Manoj, while the other person was the nephew of the deceased who received the body. He added that the hunt is on for the third person, and investigations are going on.Earlier, Balrampurs Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bahadur Singh said on Sunday that the body has been identified as that of Prem Nath Mishra, a resident of Sohratgarh in Uttar Pradeshs Siddharth Nagar district.Prem Nath Mishra was hospitalised on May 25 after he contracted COVID-19 and succumbed to the disease on May 28.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 30-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 21:14 IST
Two men caught on tape throwing Covid patient's body into river in UP; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, one of them wearing a PPE kit, were caught on tape rolling down a coronavirus patient's body from over a bridge into Rapti river in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district. Hours later, the two were arrested, a senior police officer said.

The video was shot by some people who were driving by the spot.

After the visuals surfaced, police registered a case.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Mishra on Sunday told PTI, ''The body of the deceased was sent home as per Covid protocol. In this context, two persons have been arrested for violation of Covid protocol after a case was registered, following a complaint lodged by the CMO. The person in the PPE kit has been identified as Manoj, while the other person was the nephew of the deceased (who received the body).'' He added that the hunt is on for the third person, and investigations are going on.

Earlier, Balrampur's Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bahadur Singh said on Sunday that the body has been identified as that of Prem Nath Mishra, a resident of Sohratgarh in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district.

''Prem Nath Mishra was hospitalised on May 25 after he contracted COVID-19 and succumbed to the disease on May 28. The body was handed over to family members as per the COVID-19 protocol. In the video, which went viral on social media, it can be seen that the body was thrown into the Rapti river,'' he said.

Singh said a case has been registered at the Kotwali Dehat police station in this regard.

Earlier in the month, several bodies were seen floating in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the state, triggering apprehensions that these were of COVID-19 patients.

The authorities too had urged people not to dispose of bodies into rivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021