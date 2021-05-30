Actor's bodyguard held in Karnataka for raping 30-year-old woman

The bodyguard of a leading Bollywood actress has been arrested from a village in Karnataka for allegedly raping a woman in Mumbai, under the pretext of marriage.

Kumar Hegde was on the run for the last 10 days before being nabbed from his native village in Mandya district on Saturday afternoon and taken to Mumbai on transit remand.

A team of Mumbai police arrested Hegde a day before he was supposed to get married to another girl, a police official said.

''A 30-year old woman, who works as a beautician, had last week filed a complaint of rape against him. The woman said they knew each other for eight years and he had, in June last year, proposed marriage, which she accepted,'' the DN Nagar police official said.

He had allegedly established a relationship with the woman by promising to marry her.

The accused was one of the bodyguards of a Bollywood actress.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that on April 27 this year, Hegde took Rs 50,000 from her claiming his mother had died in Karnataka, but then stopped all communication with her once he reached his native state.

After the woman found out he was planning to marry another girl, she approached police and Hegde was charged with rape, unnatural sex and cheating, and arrested, police said.

