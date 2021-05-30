Special drive carried out in UP to prevent manufacture, sale, smuggling of illicit liquor

A special enforcement drive was carried out in Uttar Pradesh to prevent the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor, the state government said on Sunday.

The death toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 25 on Sunday, although local BJP MP Satish Gautam said according to information gathered by him, the death toll has crossed 35.

During the drive on Sunday, raids were being conducted and stocks in liquor shops were being verified by joint teams of the excise department, police and the administration, according to the official statement.

''In the drive conducted on May 29, as many as 403 cases were registered in the state, 11,785 litres of illicit liquor recovered and 79,455 kg raw material used in preparing illicit liquor was destroyed on the spot.

''Along with it, 203 people were arrested and nine vehicles seized,'' it said.

