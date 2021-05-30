Case registered against 2 civil defence personnel for assaulting man

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against two civil defence personnel who allegedly assaulted a man in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, officials said. The incident, whose video was widely shared on the social media, took place on Saturday, they said. The complainant, Ankit (28), a resident of Shiv Vihar, came to the police station on Sunday and said he earned his livelihood by selling fruits, officials said. He told the police that while passing through Johripur on Saturday, he had an argument with two civil defence personnel who were on a two-wheeler, a senior police officer said. The civil defence personnel got angry and assaulted him. He was saved by some passerby. Someone recorded the incident and posted it on the social media platform, the officer said. Based on his statement, a case under relevant sections has been registered. The accused have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them, police added.