Left Menu

Case registered against 2 civil defence personnel for assaulting man

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against two civil defence personnel who allegedly assaulted a man in northeast Delhis Gokulpuri area, officials said. He told the police that while passing through Johripur on Saturday, he had an argument with two civil defence personnel who were on a two-wheeler, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:37 IST
Case registered against 2 civil defence personnel for assaulting man
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against two civil defence personnel who allegedly assaulted a man in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, officials said. The incident, whose video was widely shared on the social media, took place on Saturday, they said. The complainant, Ankit (28), a resident of Shiv Vihar, came to the police station on Sunday and said he earned his livelihood by selling fruits, officials said. He told the police that while passing through Johripur on Saturday, he had an argument with two civil defence personnel who were on a two-wheeler, a senior police officer said. The civil defence personnel got angry and assaulted him. He was saved by some passerby. Someone recorded the incident and posted it on the social media platform, the officer said. Based on his statement, a case under relevant sections has been registered. The accused have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them, police added.

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021