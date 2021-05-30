Two wanted criminals arrested in Jammu

Two wanted criminals, one of them armed with a pistol, were arrested in separate operations here on Sunday, police said. Jai Preet Singh, a resident of Preet Nagar, was arrested from Balol bridge in Miran Sahib area on a tip off that he was moving with a narcotic substance, a police official said. A pistol along with some quantity of heroin was recovered from Singh, he said, adding that he is a hardcore criminal and was earlier arrested twice in narcotics cases. During his sustained questioning, 36 bottles of liquor, which he had smuggled from outside Jammu and Kashmir, were recovered at his disclosure, the official said, adding tht he was booked under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), Arms Act and Disaster Management Act. Earlier during the day, a wanted criminal facing charges of attempt to murder and theft was arrested after a two-year-long hunt. Davinder Kumar alias Rahul, a resident of Chak Mohd Yar village, was arrested along with a sharp edged weapon from R S Pura after information was received about his movement from Punjab to Jammu, the official said.

''Kumar is a hardcore criminal and has been evading arrest for the past two years. Nine FIRs ranging from attempt to murder and scuffles to thefts stand registered against him,'' the official said, adding that he was previously detained under the stringent Public Safety Act but continued his criminal activities after release.

The official said further investigation into his activities was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)