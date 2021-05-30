Left Menu

Maha: Two arrested for printing fake currency notes

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:48 IST
Maha: Two arrested for printing fake currency notes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The crime branch of Nagpur police has arrested two persons for allegedly printing fake currency notes, an official said on Sunday.

The accused learnt printing of currency by watching tutorials on YouTube, he said.

The accused, Nilesh Kadbe (24), a history-sheeter, and Maruf Khan alias Rafique Khan (24) had managed to circulate fake currency with the face value of Rs two lakh in the market so far, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Kadbe's house in Ekta Nagar locality on Saturday.

Police had seized a computer, two printers, besides fake currency notes of Rs 100 denomination.

Kadbe used to purchase food, liquor, electronic gadgets etc using fake currency. He had also purchased items from e-tailers, the official said.

To avoid risk, he used to print fake notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 denominations as circulating fake currerncy of Rs 500 in the market is risky.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown; COVID-19 deaths in Brazil surpass 460,000 and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021