Refrigerated container rake arrives at Kolkata Dock System from Siliguri s Dabgram ICD

The first export rake with reefer containers from Siliguri has reached Kolkata Dock System marking the opening up of direct access between Syama Prasad Mookerjee port here and north Bengal.

Reefer containers are refrigerated units that carry perishable items.

Advertisement

The first rake operated by a private container train operator has brought 28 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) of deep-frozen reefer cargo weighing over 500 tonnes on Saturday, the port authorities said.

This direct rail connectivity opens up direct access of SMP, Kolkata to north Bengal and northeastern India, Port chairman Vinit Kumar said.

The port has an exclusive partnership with ICD Siliguri operated by Pristine Mega Logistics, the operator of the facility that will help boost trade opportunities in the region.

SMP, Kolkata has exclusive partnerships with Pristine Mega Logistics to handle ICD Siliguri cargo and has provided special discounts in charges and incentives to promote this line of trade.

An MoU to this effect was signed on 26 February 2021 on the backdrop of Maritime India Summit 2021 under the Aegis of Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways.

Kumar emphasised that with this significant arrival of the first export rake at Kolkata Dock System, SMP Port expects 12-15 trains of Reefer containers every month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)