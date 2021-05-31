Left Menu

West African bloc says Mali must stick to 2022 election promise

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 31-05-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 02:29 IST
West African bloc says Mali must stick to 2022 election promise
  • Mali

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Sunday that Mali must stick to a commitment to hold a presidential election next February after an 18-month transition period despite last week's ouster of interim leaders by the military.

In a communique released after an emergency summit in Accra on Sunday, the bloc also said that Malian authorities must nominate a new interim civilian prime minister.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

