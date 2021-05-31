West African bloc says Mali must stick to 2022 election promise
Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 31-05-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 02:29 IST
- Country:
- Mali
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Sunday that Mali must stick to a commitment to hold a presidential election next February after an 18-month transition period despite last week's ouster of interim leaders by the military.
In a communique released after an emergency summit in Accra on Sunday, the bloc also said that Malian authorities must nominate a new interim civilian prime minister.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Accra
- West African
- ECOWAS
- the bloc
- Malian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West African officials head for Mali after 'attempted coup'
West African officials head for Mali after 'attempted coup'
West African mediators to meet detained Mali president and prime minister
West African leaders hold emergency Mali summit in Ghana
World News Roundup: Police operation in France after reports of armed man on the run; Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit and more