UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 02:52 IST
UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped - The Telegraph

Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The UK officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added.

"It's not a case of it's finely balanced, it's not going to happen," a government source told the paper. "Everyone says it's dead."

