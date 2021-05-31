UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped - The Telegraph

Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The UK officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added.

Advertisement

"It's not a case of it's finely balanced, it's not going to happen," a government source told the paper. "Everyone says it's dead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)