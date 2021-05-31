Left Menu

UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped - The Telegraph

Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday. The UK officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added. In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also signaled the ethical issues posed by COVID-19 vaccine certification.

Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The UK officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added. A government spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters that the COVID-19 vaccine certification review is still in process and no decision has yet been made.

There has been mounting concern over the prospect of vaccine certificates voiced by the UK's Conservative Party, as well as opposition lawmakers and civil rights groups. In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also signaled the ethical issues posed by COVID-19 vaccine certification.

