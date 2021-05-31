Left Menu

Kejriwal doing politics over COVID vaccine supply, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar slammed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for doing "politics over COVID-19 vaccine supply" and claimed the national capital has received more vaccines than other states on the basis of per million population.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 31-05-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 06:52 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking during a digital interaction on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar slammed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for doing "politics over COVID-19 vaccine supply" and claimed the national capital has received more vaccines than other states on the basis of per million population. "Kejriwal always speaks in tone of criticism. If looked at properly, health is a state subject. Since this is a pandemic, the Centre's role is to assist and aid state's efforts. So far, the vaccine doses are being supplied only by the Central government...If you compare on basis of per million population, Delhi has received more vaccines than other states," Khattar spoke in a virtual interaction on Sunday.

The Haryana Chief Minister also said that the Centre has to supply vaccine doses to all the states and not just Delhi. The Centre supplies doses 'pro rata'. "We can also inoculate two lakh people per day but we are doing 50-60 thousand daily to manage stock. Arvind Kejriwal should have this sense but he wants to do politics," he added.

Lately, Delhi had halted the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group people citing the total exhaustion of the vaccine stock in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

