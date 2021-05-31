West Bengal: Police arrest drug peddler with brown sugar in Siliguri

West Bengal's Siliguri Police arrested a drug peddler with 257 grams of Brown Sugar from the city's Champasari area on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sahil, a resident of Narmada Bagan.

"Today (Sunday) evening acting upon a credible input, police team of Pradhan Nagar Police Station apprehended one notorious drug peddler named Mohammad Sahil of Narmoda Bagan, Ward no 46, PS Pradhannagar, at Champasari while he was traveling on a scooty to sell Brown Sugar," Siliguri Police Commissionerate tweeted. The police also seized a cash amount of Rs 24,000, one mobile handset, and one computerised pocket weighing machine from his possession.

"On search of his person, 257 grams of Brown Sugar, cash Rs 24,000, one mobile handset, and one computerised pocket weighing machine, have been recovered and seized from his possession," the police added. (ANI)

