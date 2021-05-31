Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt passes order for establishment of 30 skill development colleges, 1 university

The government of Andhra Pradesh has passed an order and accorded administrative sanction to the State Skill Development Corporation for the establishment of one skill development university and 30 skill development colleges across the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 08:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt passes order for establishment of 30 skill development colleges, 1 university
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Andhra Pradesh has passed an order and accorded administrative sanction to the State Skill Development Corporation for the establishment of one skill development university and 30 skill development colleges across the state. One college will be set up in each of the 25 parliamentary constituency, one each will be set up in IIITs across the state and one will be set up in Pulivendila, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's constituency.

The budget for creation posts, including non-recurring and recurring expenditure has been proposed for Rs 1,211.65 crores (capital expenditure) and Rs 173.88 Crores (annual average operating expense over the Year 3 to Year 8). Each skill college will have a capital expenditure of Rs 20 crores. For the operating expenditure, funds from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramercy Kaushal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and other schemes of the Government of India will be used. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021