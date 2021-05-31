Maharashtra: 2 drown after falling into well in Palghar
A woman and a minor girl drowned after falling into an abandoned well in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening in Nehroli village of Wada taluka when the victims went to the well to wash clothes, he said.
When they did not return home till late night, their family members carried out a search.
Later, they found clothes lying near the well and the bodies floating in the water body, the official from Wada police station said.
Some locals fished out the bodies and informed the police, he said.
The duo might have slipped into the well and drowned, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the case.
The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.
The deceased were identified as Nina Vishnu wagh (23) and Rani Rajesh Wagh (8), the police said.
