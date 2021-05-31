Left Menu

Kerala assembly to pass resolution declaring solidarity with people of Lakshadweep

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday will pass a resolution declaring solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 31-05-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 10:04 IST
Kerala assembly to pass resolution declaring solidarity with people of Lakshadweep
The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday will pass a resolution declaring solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present an official resolution in the House under rule 118. The Opposition will also support the special resolution.

The resolution calls for the immediate intervention of the centre to protect the lives and livelihoods of the island people. It also demanded the recall of the Lakshadweep administration and the controversial reforms. The assembly will start discussions after Governor's speech today. Former minister KK Shailaja MLA will start the discussion.

The first session of the 15th state assembly began with the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs on May 24. (ANI)

