Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi military air base with drone
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 10:56 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Monday said they hit the King Khalid military airbase in Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi Arabia, with a drone.
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.
