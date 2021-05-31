Kerala Assembly passes resolution to call back Lakshadweep administrator, asks Centre to intervene

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the resolution to call back the administrator of Lakshadweep and sought the centre's intervention in the Lakshadweep issue. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Centre should intervene in Lakshadweep issue. It's Centre's responsibility to ensure that people's interest should be protected."

The resolution in the State Assembly declaring solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep was presented by Vijayan. The Opposition also supported the special resolution.

The resolution calls for the immediate intervention of the centre to protect the lives and livelihoods of the island people. It also demanded the recall of the Lakshadweep administration and the controversial reforms. Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands over the reforms announced by Praful Patel, which have been described as anti-people. (ANI)

