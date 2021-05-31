Major tragedy averted as security forces destroy IED in J-K's Pulwama
A major tragedy was averted on Monday as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device IED in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A joint team of security forces detected an IED planted near Railway link road at Panzgam under Awantipora police station area, a police official said.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 11:57 IST
A major tragedy was averted on Monday as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A joint team of security forces detected an IED planted near Railway link road at Panzgam under Awantipora police station area, a police official said. He said the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.
