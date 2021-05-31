Left Menu

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 12:56 IST
China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported. In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy - initially imposed to halt a population explosion - with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.

Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, with data showing a fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on par with aging societies like Japan and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021