Woman naxal with Rs 2 lakh bounty on her head killed in encounter in Dantewada

A woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head,was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, informed Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav. Two country made weapons and 2 Kg-improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered from the encounter site.

According to Pallav, the body of the maoist, identified as 24-year-old Vaiko Pekko, was recovered during an encounter that took place today morning at 6:30 am near Geedam police station. "In an exchange of fire with Dantewada DRG today morning 0630 hours near gumalnar, PS geedam, a female maoist body has been recovered which has been identified as Vaiko Pekko aged 24, daughter of Guddi Pekko, resident of Pallewaya, PS Bhairamgarh PLGA platoon no 24 member and 2 lakh rewardee, said Pallav.

2 kg IED, shoes, medicines, and other materials of daily use were recovered. Two country made weapons were also recovered from the encounter site, said Pallav. Police teams are safe and returning from encounter site, he added. (ANI)

