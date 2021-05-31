Left Menu

Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC forms 3-member Committee for rehabilitation of victims

The Calcutta High Court on Monday formed a three-member Committee for rehabilitation of victims of post-poll violence after Assembly polls.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Committee may coordinate with police and arrange for rehabilitation of people to the places they have a right to. If there is any dispute, that will have to be seen. A five-judge larger bench of Calcutta High Court was hearing the PIL seeking an investigation into West Bengal post-poll violence.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

