China rejects Australia, New Zealand concerns about human rights
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:22 IST
- Country:
- China
China said on Monday it was firmly opposed to foreign interference, when asked about Australia and New Zealand uniting to express concerns over developments in Hong Kong and the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region of China.
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the reamrks at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Monday.
