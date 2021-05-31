Left Menu

Israeli army says troops shoot infiltrator from Gaza Strip

Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who sneaked into the country from the Gaza Strip with a knife, the military said Monday. Israeli authorities were trying Monday to figure out how the suspect snuck across the fenced border.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:25 IST
Israeli army says troops shoot infiltrator from Gaza Strip

Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who sneaked into the country from the Gaza Strip with a knife, the military said Monday. The military did not provide details on his condition. The incident, which took place on Sunday, comes just over a week after a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers went into effect and as Egypt is trying to strengthen a longer truce between the two. The military says the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham, a few kilometers (miles) from the coastal territory. A security guard told Israeli media on Monday that the suspect stabbed him. The army said the suspect had been moved to a nearby hospital but his condition was not immediately known. Israeli authorities were trying Monday to figure out how the suspect snuck across the fenced border. Earlier this month, a punishing 11-day war between Israel and Hamas killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021