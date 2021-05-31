Left Menu

Maoist killed in gunfight with forces in Jharkhand's Gumla

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The operation is still underway, Additional Director General (Operations) RK Mallick told PTI.

''One Maoist has been killed in the encounter with security personnel in Gumla and arms and ammunition have been recovered. The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs and is still on,'' he said.

Mallick said the extremist is yet to be identified.

Superintendent of Police of Gumla HP Janardanan said the gunfight was happening at Biher Rore forest in the Ramgarh area.

He said the body of the extremist was recovered from the place of the gunfight along with arms.

