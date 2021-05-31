DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 6.19 crore in MP; 3 arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 3,092 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 6.19 crore from a mangoes-laden truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and arrested three persons in this connection, officials said on Monday.

The DRI in an official release claimed it to be the biggest seizure of the contraband in the state so far.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths stopped the truck, bearing a registration number of Rajasthan, near Sagar on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

After searching the vehicle, they found cannabis hidden under the sacks of mangoes, the release said.

The seized contraband is worth Rs 6.19 crore, it said.

Three persons who were on board the truck were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the release said.

