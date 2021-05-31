Left Menu

Two booked for dowry death in J-K's Rajouri

Two persons were arrested and booked for dowry death after a young woman consumed a poisonous substance and died at a hospital in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:37 IST
Two booked for dowry death in J-K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested and booked for dowry death after a young woman consumed a poisonous substance and died at a hospital in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. “During the intervening night of May 29-30, it was reported that one married lady of village Chowakian of Darhal tehsil has consumed some poisonous substance and passed away in Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri,” the police said in a statement. It said an FIR under IPC section 304B (dowry death) was registered and investigation was immediately initiated. “Acting swiftly, two of the identified accused have been arrested in the matter. Further investigation is presently going on,” the police said.

Officials said police arrested the husband and father-in-law of the deceased Sobia Kousar (20) after her brother lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, Renu Devi (20) allegedly committed suicide by hanging at the house of her in-laws at Chalyar-Chenani in Udhampur district on Sunday, police said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021