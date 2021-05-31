Two booked for dowry death in J-K's Rajouri

Two persons were arrested and booked for dowry death after a young woman consumed a poisonous substance and died at a hospital in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. “During the intervening night of May 29-30, it was reported that one married lady of village Chowakian of Darhal tehsil has consumed some poisonous substance and passed away in Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri,” the police said in a statement. It said an FIR under IPC section 304B (dowry death) was registered and investigation was immediately initiated. “Acting swiftly, two of the identified accused have been arrested in the matter. Further investigation is presently going on,” the police said.

Officials said police arrested the husband and father-in-law of the deceased Sobia Kousar (20) after her brother lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, Renu Devi (20) allegedly committed suicide by hanging at the house of her in-laws at Chalyar-Chenani in Udhampur district on Sunday, police said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, the officials said.

