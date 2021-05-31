Plea alleges cutting of 100-year old peepal tree; NGT directs Yamunanagar DFO to look into it

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Yamunanagar District Forest Officer (DFO) to look into and take ''remedial action'' on a plea alleging cutting of an over 100-year old peepal tree from a temple at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the DFO to take action in the matter.

“Having regard to the seriousness of the issue, we are of the view that the matter may, in the first instance, be looked into and remedial action taken in accordance with law by the DFO, Yamuna Nagar.

''A copy of this order be forwarded to the applicant and the DFO, Yamuna Nagar by e-mail for compliance,” the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Subhash Chand against cutting of a peepal tree which was more than 100 years old from temple of Ved Vyas Kund Khera in Yara village, Tehsil Shahbad Markanda in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The petitioner claimed that he is elected head of the trust and on finding that the tree has been cut in violation of law, he made enquiry from the management of the Trust but they did not respond.

“Peepal tree is declared 'National Tree' which gives oxygen round the clock and is of immense value to the environment. The applicant represented to the DFO, Yamuna Nagar and also to the PCCF (HoFF), Sector 6, Panchkula but no action was taken,” the plea said.

