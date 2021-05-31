Left Menu

Curfew in AP extended till June 10

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:34 IST
Curfew in AP extended till June 10
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the COVID curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to extend the curfew after a review of the current COVID-19 scenario in the state, official sources said.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Though the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the government decided to continue the curfew for a few more days to ensure the COVID-19 curve flattens, the sources said.

''The curfew will be in force daily from 1 2 noon to 6 am.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C will continue to be in force from 6 am to 12 noon,'' the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021