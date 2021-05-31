Curfew in AP extended till June 10

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the COVID curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to extend the curfew after a review of the current COVID-19 scenario in the state, official sources said.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Though the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the government decided to continue the curfew for a few more days to ensure the COVID-19 curve flattens, the sources said.

''The curfew will be in force daily from 1 2 noon to 6 am.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C will continue to be in force from 6 am to 12 noon,'' the sources added.

