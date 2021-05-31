UP: Young woman killed by lover, body thrown in canal

A 24-year-old woman was abducted and strangulated to death by her lover in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Tabassum was killed by Taimoor on Sunday in Kawal village under Jansath police station area, they said.

After she went missing, an FIR was lodged by her father following which the police started an investigation and arrested Taimoor, police said. Upon interrogation, he confessed to killing Tabassum and throwing her body in a canal, Station House Officer D K Tyagi said, adding that a case of murder was registered against him.

The victim's body was recovered from the canal and has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Tabassum was pressuring Taimoor, who is already married to another woman, to marry her. Due to this, he killed her and threw her body in the canal, police said.

