Andhra Pradesh govt extends COVID-19 curfew till June 10

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state till June 10.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state till June 10. "Curfew extended till June 10th in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same," informed Chief Minister's Office.

The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days. The relaxation time remains the same from 6 am to 12 noon. According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 13,400 new COVID-19 cases, 21,133 recoveries and 94 deaths in the 24 hours on Sunday. (ANI)

