Israel, UAE sign tax treaty

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:13 IST
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty
  • Israel

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalized relations last year.

The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.

