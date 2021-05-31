Israel, UAE sign tax treaty
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalized relations last year.
The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.
