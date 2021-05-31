Left Menu

Germany seeks clarification on report U.S. spied on Merkel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:19 IST
Germany seeks clarification on report U.S. spied on Merkel
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government is following up on a report that the United States used a partnership with Denmark to spy on senior officials of neighboring countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a government spokesman said on Monday. "The federal government has taken note of the report and is in contact with all relevant national and international bodies for clarification," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

"As a matter of principle, and you already know this, I would ask you to understand that the federal government does not openly comment on matters concerning intelligence activities." Danish state broadcaster DR said the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighboring countries, including Merkel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021