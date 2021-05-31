Left Menu

6 injured in clash over old enmity, 7 held in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:33 IST
6 injured in clash over old enmity, 7 held in UP
Six people were injured when two groups clashed using sticks and stones over an old animosity in a village here, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against 40 people at Chapar police station regarding the incident that took place on Sunday evening in Chhapra village, they said.

According to Station House Officer Yashpal Singh, 20 people were named in the report, out of which seven were arrested.

Two men, identified as Akhlaq and Waseem, had an argument over a petty issue that turned violent and their respective supporters got involved.

Both had lost the election for the village head position in the panchayat polls, police said.

The injured men – Saleem, Faisal, Farid, Parvez, Zahur and Fakhar – were being treated at a hospital.

