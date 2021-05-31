Left Menu

IED found in J-K's Awantipora defused by joint team of police, Army and CRPF

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:43 IST
A joint team of police, Army and the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) on Monday defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detected in a container approximately 10 litres in capacity, at Panzgam village in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, informed the police. According to the police, based on a specific input regarding presence of IED like material at road side of link road leading from Railway Road Dogri Pora towards village Panzgam, a joint team of Awantipora Police, 55 RR and 185 BN CRPF cordon the area

During the cordon operation they detected a container approximately 10 litres in capacity containing Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and defused it on the spot, said the police. In this regard, a case under relevant provisions of law have been registerd in the Awantipora police station and investigation is underway, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

