UP: Lineman electrocuted to death while on duty
Jasvant Singh 50 died when he was connecting a line with a new transformer in Chokda village under Charthawal police station, Station House Officer Mahenderpal Singh said. Irate villagers protested over Singhs death and demanded action against officials who turned on the power supply while he was at work. Singhs body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.
A lineman was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a high tension wire here on Monday, police said. Jasvant Singh (50) died when he was connecting a line with a new transformer in Chokda village under Charthawal police station, Station House Officer Mahenderpal Singh said. Irate villagers protested over Singh's death and demanded action against officials who turned on the power supply while he was at work. They were later pacified by officials and assured of Rs 2 lakh compensation to the deceased's family. Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.
