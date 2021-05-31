Left Menu

UP: Lineman electrocuted to death while on duty

Jasvant Singh 50 died when he was connecting a line with a new transformer in Chokda village under Charthawal police station, Station House Officer Mahenderpal Singh said. Irate villagers protested over Singhs death and demanded action against officials who turned on the power supply while he was at work. Singhs body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:56 IST
UP: Lineman electrocuted to death while on duty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lineman was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a high tension wire here on Monday, police said. Jasvant Singh (50) died when he was connecting a line with a new transformer in Chokda village under Charthawal police station, Station House Officer Mahenderpal Singh said. Irate villagers protested over Singh's death and demanded action against officials who turned on the power supply while he was at work. They were later pacified by officials and assured of Rs 2 lakh compensation to the deceased's family. Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021