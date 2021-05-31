Rajasthan: Woman hacked to death by husband
A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in Rajasthans Banswara district on Sunday night, police said.The accused, Shaymlal, is absconding, SHO, Arthuna police station, Gajveer Singh said. Shaymlal hit his wife Alka, aged around 23 years, with an axe leaving her dead on the spot. The postmortem of the body is being conducted, the SHO added.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Sunday night, police said.
The accused, Shaymlal, is absconding, SHO, Arthuna police station, Gajveer Singh said. ''Shaymlal hit his wife Alka, aged around 23 years, with an axe leaving her dead on the spot. The couple had a minor son,'' he said. ''The reason behind the murder is not clear and the matter is being probed. The postmortem of the body is being conducted,'' the SHO added.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation with CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Puducherry
PM Modi calls on CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Puducherry to discuss COVID-19 situation
2 killed in clash in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 15 booked
Centre, state govt responsible for coronavirus situation in Rajasthan: Beniwal
Gehlot urges PM to increase Rajasthan's quota of oxygen