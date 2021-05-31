Rajasthan: Woman hacked to death by husband

A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Sunday night, police said.

The accused, Shaymlal, is absconding, SHO, Arthuna police station, Gajveer Singh said. ''Shaymlal hit his wife Alka, aged around 23 years, with an axe leaving her dead on the spot. The couple had a minor son,'' he said. ''The reason behind the murder is not clear and the matter is being probed. The postmortem of the body is being conducted,'' the SHO added.

