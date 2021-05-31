NORKA hands over Rs 4 lakh insurance amount to Soumya's kin
Thiruvananthapuram, May 31 (PTI): NORKA Roots, a welfare agency of non-resident Keralites, on Monday handed over Rs four lakh insurance amount to the family of Soumya Santhosh,who was recently killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel.
A native of Keerithodu in the hill district of Idukki, the 30-year-old woman hadworked as a caregiver attending to an old woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.
'We are providing the insurance coverage to the non- resident Keralites in association with the public sector company the New India Assurance,'' Harikrishnan Namboothiri K, CEO of NORKA Roots, a state government agency, said here.
Soumya had the expatriate identification card issued by the NORKA for the Keralites working abroad, he said.
She was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening on May 11 when a rocket fired from Gaza hit the house where she was working.
