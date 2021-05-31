COVID-19: Uttarakhand urges industries to vaccinate employees

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand Government has asked industries to vaccinate its employees. "It is to notify all the Industries and the Industrial Associations of SIIDCUL that Government of Uttarakhand has been making efforts for the vaccination to the employees who are working in the Industries in SIIDCUL on a paid basis. It is to inform that the cost of two doses of the vaccine is Rs 2500 per person. Hence, the industries are hereby suggested that those who are interested for this vaccination drive; they may submit their details within a week. Once the Industries/Industry Association submits the consent form, the concerned industry/Industry Association has to deposit the required amount Rs 2500 per person. Once the amount is deposited accordingly the vaccines can be provided to the concerned Industry/Industry Association through proper channel," reads the state government notification.

"To prevent corona infection in Uttarakhand, it will take two doses of Sputnik V vaccine for Rs 2500, the state government has given the option of applying the vaccine to the working employees by paying money to the industries, to prevent the infection from spreading in the industries," stated the notification. The State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDKUL) has issued a letter to industrial organizations so that they can facilitate the vaccination of employees under this arrangement.

Advertisement

The regional managers of SIDKUL have been also instructed to coordinate with industries for this purpose. Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Uttarakhand Chapter President Pankaj Gupta said, "The COVID epidemic requires vaccination to keep industries running, the government has given an alternative system to provide vaccine to employees by paying money to industries."

He also said that the government is short of vaccines, because of this, industries have been given the option to get their employees vaccinated on the basis of payment. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 12,26 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)