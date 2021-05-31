Left Menu

Judo trainer held for sexual harassment

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:43 IST
Judo trainer held for sexual harassment
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year old martial arts trainer has been arrested in connection with sexual harassment of his student seven years ago, police said on Monday.

Police identified the arrested as Kebiraj, who wws running a martial arts school at Anna Nagar here.

He was arrested on Sunday, based on the complaint from a 26-year old woman who alleged that he had sexually harassed her while returning in a car from a judo competition in Namakkal district in 2014, a city police release said.

She alleged he touched her inappropriately and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, the release added.

A judo trainer, the man was arrested on Sunday night, it said.

Meanwhile, a 21 year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing a minor girl, after befriending her through an online game.

He was arrested based on a complaint from the victim's parents at Nomabur police station here.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021