Judo trainer held for sexual harassment

A 41-year old martial arts trainer has been arrested in connection with sexual harassment of his student seven years ago, police said on Monday.

Police identified the arrested as Kebiraj, who wws running a martial arts school at Anna Nagar here.

He was arrested on Sunday, based on the complaint from a 26-year old woman who alleged that he had sexually harassed her while returning in a car from a judo competition in Namakkal district in 2014, a city police release said.

She alleged he touched her inappropriately and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, the release added.

A judo trainer, the man was arrested on Sunday night, it said.

Meanwhile, a 21 year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing a minor girl, after befriending her through an online game.

He was arrested based on a complaint from the victim's parents at Nomabur police station here.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

