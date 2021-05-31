Armed ex-soldier on run in France injured - police

An armed former soldier on the run in southwestern France has been injured in a shootout with security forces, the local police head said on Monday.

Police had been combing woods in the Dordogne region for the suspect, who opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence incident at the weekend.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the man had been "neutralized".

