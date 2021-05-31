Armed ex-soldier on run in France injured - police
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:45 IST
- Country:
- France
An armed former soldier on the run in southwestern France has been injured in a shootout with security forces, the local police head said on Monday.
Police had been combing woods in the Dordogne region for the suspect, who opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence incident at the weekend.
Advertisement
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the man had been "neutralized".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gerald Darmanin
- Interior
- France
Advertisement