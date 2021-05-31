Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:45 IST
Armed ex-soldier on run in France injured - police
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
An armed former soldier on the run in southwestern France has been injured in a shootout with security forces, the local police head said on Monday.

Police had been combing woods in the Dordogne region for the suspect, who opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence incident at the weekend.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the man had been "neutralized".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

