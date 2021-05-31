Bareilly SDM attacked by local mining mafia, escapes unhurt

Members of a local mafia on Monday attacked Bareilly Sub Divisional Magistrate Vishu Raja when he went to check illegal mining in Izzatnagar area here, injuring four members of his team, police said.

The attackers also opened fire but nobody suffered any gunshot injury, they said. The SDM received information about illegal mining in Mundia Ahmad Rajpura Mafi area and rushed to the spot with his team, Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Kumar said.

Seeing his vehicle, the miners started fleeing in their JCB and tractor trolleys and as an attempt was being made to stop them, an SUV came in front of the government vehicle, he said.

Reportedly, about six people in the SUV started using abusive language with the SDM and pushed him. As the officer's staff tried to remove them, the miscreants, armed with licensed revolver, country made firearm and sharp-edged weapons, fired upon the team, he said.

The SDM's orderly, driver and two home guards were injured as they were beaten up, the SP said.

Raja informed the police and a team rushed to the spot, the SP said, adding that one of the miscreants was chased and caught even as all the others fled.

A case has been registered at Izzatnagar police station on charges of murderous assault, assault, using abusive language and obstructing government work on the complaint of the SDM, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

