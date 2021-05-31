Left Menu

UP: 5 masked men loot Rs 2 lakh from customer care centre

Five masked men on Monday looted Rs 2 lakh at gun point from a customer care centre in Gulriha area here, police said.One employee Qayyum Ali said the miscreants reached the centre on two bikes. Ali said he earlier thought they are customers but then the miscreants took out a pistol and looted the money.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 31-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 18:11 IST
UP: 5 masked men loot Rs 2 lakh from customer care centre
Five masked men on Monday looted Rs 2 lakh at gun point from a customer care centre in Gulriha area here, police said.

One employee Qayyum Ali said the miscreants reached the centre on two bikes. Ali said he earlier thought they are customers but then the miscreants took out a pistol and looted the money. They also thrashed him when he resisted and later escaped, Ali said.

After getting information, ADG Akhil Kumar reached the spot along with officials and police.

Police are searching for the CCTV footage of the area and soon the miscreants will be nabbed, SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

