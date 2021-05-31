Left Menu

UP: Body of 6-yr-old girl found in pond with several injury marks

Body of a six-year-old girl with several injury marks was found floating in a pond here, police said on Monday. The body, with injury marks on the head, throat and under the eyes, was recovered on Sunday from Naseerpur village in Safdarganj area, they said.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 31-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 18:25 IST
Her family members said that the girl was playing outside but when she did not return, they searched and found her body floating in a pond about 500 metres from their house.

Police has detained one Ajay of the village in this connection and sent the victim's body for post-mortem.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, South, Manoj Kumar Pandey said a probe is underway in the matter.

