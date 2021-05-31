Left Menu

Ex Kyrgyz PM arrested on suspicion of corruption over gold mine

Reuters | Bishkek | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:09 IST
Security service officers in Kyrgyzstan arrested former prime minister Omurbek Babanov on Monday on suspicion of corruption during an investigation into the development of the Kumtor gold mine, the State Committee for National Security said.

Babanov served as prime minister in 2011-12 and finished second in the 2017 presidential election.

Also Read: Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

