Ex Kyrgyz PM arrested on suspicion of corruption over gold mine

Security service officers in Kyrgyzstan arrested former prime minister Omurbek Babanov on Monday on suspicion of corruption during an investigation into the development of the Kumtor gold mine, the State Committee for National Security said.

Babanov served as prime minister in 2011-12 and finished second in the 2017 presidential election.

