Hungarian vaccine plant to be fitted for production of Chinese doses -minister

Hungary's planned vaccine plant will be fitted out for production of Chinese shots against COVID-19 as well as a local dose, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in China on Monday, according to state news agency MTI.

Szijjarto made the announcement after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and added that the agreement would mean a "great strategic advantage" for Hungary.

