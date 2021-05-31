OBC quota in local bodies: Munde asks Maha govt to form panel

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Monday said the Maharashtra government must establish a sub committee to oversee the ''OBC political reservation case'' in a time-bound manner and give justice to communities in this category.

The Supreme Court, in March this year, had ordered that reservation in local bodies in Maharashtra could not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats after taking into account quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

''The government took insufficient efforts in the OBC political reservation case and did not want to keep the side of the OBCs. The Maharashtra government must set up a sub committee for a time-bound solution,'' Munde told reporters here.

Munde said she would meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue and assured the BJP's help to bring about a solution that gives justice to OBCs.

Speaking on the Maratha quota issue, the former state minister said the community must get reservations, but it should be given separately without touching quota meant for OBCs.

