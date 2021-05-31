Left Menu

Teenaged priest found hanging inside UP temple

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old priest was found hanging inside a temple on Monday in a suspected case of suicide, police said, adding his guru alleged that he was killed.

The victim was identified as Vijayendra Giri alias Chetan, priest at Durga temple near post office in the Civil Lines area.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. We are probing the matter,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The deceased’s guru Gabbar Giri, a preacher at a nearby Hanuman temple, alleged that some local boys killed him after he had an argument with them on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

